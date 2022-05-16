Monday, May 16, 2022
Trevor Noah Pens Emotional Tribute After Death of Beloved Grandmother

By Ny MaGee
daily show host
Trevor Noah and his grandmother

*Trevor Noah posted a heartfelt tribute to grandmother Frances “Gogo” Noah who died last week at the age of 95. 

“The Daily Show” host posted a video of himself with his grandmother on Instagram along with a caption that led with a quote from his grandmother, “How can I smile for a photo when I don’t have teeth?”

“This morning our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo,” he captioned the video. “My grandmother was born in 1927 and even though she was 95 years old, she still had the best memory of us all.”

Check out his full post below.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Talks Apartheid with His Grandmother in South Africa [WATCH]

 

Noah’s grandmother appeared in a 2018 episode of “The Daily Show” when he visited his South African hometown.

“Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements, and milestones.”

Noah told fans that his grandmother “showed me the truest definition of unconditional love.”

“She passed away peacefully in her sleep and even blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest. Hamba Kahle Gogo,” he concluded.

Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

