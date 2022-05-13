Friday, May 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

Food Network Star Sentenced to Life in Prison for Death of Foster Daughter

By Ny MaGee
0

death of child
Jerry Robinson, Ariel Robinson, Victoria Rose Smith / Twitter

*Former Food Network star Ariel Robinson, winner of “Worst Cooks in America,” has been sentenced to life in prison for the beating death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. 

Robinson was found guilty of homicide by child abuse by a Greenville County, South Carolina jury on Thursday, PEOPLE reports. Robinson claimed at her bond hearing in February 2021 that her foster daughter, Victoria Rose Smith, died after drinking too much water.

Robinson was charged last January along with her husband, Jerry Robinson, in the death of the child. Ariel reportedly told first responders that Smith drowned from drinking too much water and that the bruises on her body were likely caused by the failed Heimlich maneuver performed on her amid fear the girl was choking, according to WYFF4.

READ MORE: Judge Sets Bond for Husband of ‘Worst Cooks’ Winner Accused of Killing 3-Year-Old Foster Child

Jerry denied physically abusing Smith. He claimed his wife would “spank, beat her with different things, including a belt, paddle, flip flop or whatever,” said Assistant Solicitor Christy Kednocker Sustakovitch.

The coroner determined Smith’s cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries. The couple was charged with several counts of homicide by child abuse. Graphic images of Smith’s injuries were shown during the four-day trial in which Ariel and Jerry testified. 

“In my 13-14 years as a judge, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Judge Letitia Verdin said during Ariel’s sentencing, per The Sun News. “Not even approaching it.”

Jerry pleaded guilty to his role in the little girl’s death but has not yet been sentenced. He faces a minimum of 10 to 20 years in prison for aiding and abetting in homicide by child abuse, reports FOXCarolina.

Previous articleJamal Bryant’s Fire and Brimstone Sermon Over Kevin Samuels is Causing Backlash | WATCH
Next articleTravis Scott Sued by Woman Claiming Miscarriage After Trampling At Astroworld Festival
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO