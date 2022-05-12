Thursday, May 12, 2022
Texas Mother Sentenced to 30 Years After Daughter, 13, Weds 47-Year-Old Man

By Ny MaGee
mother sentenced to 30 years
Cherry Payton / Twitter

*A Texas mother has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for turning a blind eye to her 13-year-old daughter being sexually abused by a 47-year-old man whom she allowed the child to marry. 

Cherry Payton, 43, has been found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child in Fort Bend County, Complex reports.  She claimed a child marrying a grown man is “a normal part of their religious beliefs.”

OTHER NEWS: Homemade Infant Formula Can be Dangerous – Here's How to Deal with Shortage Issue

Here’s more from the report:

Authorities first learned of the child’s illegal marriage when she went to her doctor and revealed she was having sex with “her husband” who was 34 years her senior. Payton had accompanied her daughter, telling the doctor that she had consented to the religious union.

The child’s husband is 47-year-old Hebrew Israelite Steven Carty, who was married to the teenager for almost a year, according to KIRO 7. The mother is also accused of sexually abusing the child. 

“Although the child victim in this case was failed by her mother time and time again, she was surrounded in the courtroom by a strong support system,” prosecutor Jessica Ramos told the outlet. “We are grateful to her adoptive mother, her court advocate, her CASA, and the caseworkers from Child Protective Services that supported the child throughout this investigation and trial.”

Carty is facing over 40 years in prison after being charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Per the reprot, he is facing two sentences: 22 years and 20 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child, per WFTV. 

Carty and Payton will both be added to the sex offenders registry.

Previous articleSteve Harvey 'Lost a Lot of Respect' for Will Smith After Oscar Slap
