Cast of ALLBLK’s New Series ‘À La Carte’ Talk Millennial Dating and Being the ‘Side Piece’ | WATCH

*We caught up with the cast of ALLBLK’s new dramedy series “À La Carte,” which is centered around the Black millennial dating experience and one girl’s journey to the place she never thought she’d end up – on the side.

Per press release, the series is created by Breanna Hogan and is directed and executive produced by Dijon Talton and The Talton Company. Hogan also serves as executive producer, alongside Meagan Good and Katrina Y. Nelson (ALLBLK’s Lace) for The Talton Company, and Christopher O’Conner in association with Prodigi Arts Entertainment. Angela White serves as producer with Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love as executive producers for ALLBLK.

Check out the trailer below.

Per the official synopsis:

“À La Carte” follows Mahogany Rose (Pauline Dyer, A Stone Cold Christmas), a gorgeous, young go-getter and overachiever who has had high moral standards her entire life. Mahogany has always had somewhat of a whimsical idea of how her love life would turn out. But when she meets Kaleb Myles (Courtney Burrell, Tyler Perry’s Too Close to Home), a charming and charismatic man who checks off nearly all her boxes, she’s forced to reconsider her typical standards as she discovers that he falls short of a critical characteristic on her list – being single.

With the help of her friends, Misha Taylor (Jessie Woo, Wild ‘N Out), a teacher who works hard and plays even harder; Reign Moore (Kendall Kyndall, Social Society, Games People Play), a recently cut off trust-funder forced to find alternative revenue to pay the bills and Shyra Clemons (Jenna Nolen), a grad student who believes she has found the perfect man; Mahogany must decide if she will stick to her preference of being the one and only – or step out of her comfort zone and learn to play number two.

The series will leave viewers asking one simple question: Are you down with being the side piece?

Check out what the cast had to say about it in a recent conversation with EURweb’s Ny MaGee — peep the clip below.

ALLBLK’s “À La Carte” premieres Thursday, May 12 on the streaming service.