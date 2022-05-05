EURweb Covers World Premiere of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ & Red Carpet | WATCH

*Marvel’s most anticipated film of the year hits theaters Friday (05-06-22)! If you are a Marvel fan you have been waiting for this movie since “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The Hollywood premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was recently held at the famous Dolby Theater. Fans lined up along Hollywood Boulevard to get a glimpse of their favorite characters. Marvel stans were in attendance dressed as their favorite characters. The excitement of the premiere was felt all throughout Hollywood.

EUR was on the red carpet for the “Doctor Strange” premiere and it seems the film will have a few scary and jumpy moments. We tried to get some tea but that didn’t work out.



“I can’t say a lot, ’cause you know how it is with the MCU,” said Sheila Atim when asked about her character’s role in the film.

If you saw “Spider-Man: No Way Home” then you know the Doctor Strange cast opened a portal to the multiverse. Which is a parallel universe with different versions of the same people. We asked Benedict Cumberbatch if he had the power to cast a spell in real life – what would it be?

“I would make it possible to give the power to diplomats to turn reactive anger, distrust, and anxiety into love, empathy, and understanding,” said Cumberbatch. It is a good thing Doctor Strange didn’t cast such a spell, or else there would be no movie.

The red carpet excitement is always high – because of Marvel’s secrecy. Fans know the premise of Marvel films because of the film that comes out before. Real fans know to never leave the theater before the end of the credits. But that is all you get, no spoilers are leaked…leaving fans in suspense and angst!

Find out what happens in the multiverse when “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hits theaters this Friday (05/06/22)!