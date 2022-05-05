Thursday, May 5, 2022
Black Churches Are On the Decline Across America

By Ny MaGee
*Black churches are reportedly on the decline in America. 

Some might find this news worthy of praise, after all, Black churches have collected billions of dollars from the community for generations and very little of it has gone back into building up Black communities. 

However, for some folks — reports that Black churches are closing pose a serious problem as it could create a public health crisis, Black Enterprise reports. 

OTHER NEWS: The Dovetail Project: First Black Fatherhood Organization to Historically Ring NYSE Closing Bell

Here’s more from the outlet: 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Black churches became a trusted resource for disseminating information on where and when to get tested, vaccinated, and dispelling inaccurate information on the virus. However, Black churches have been closing for myriad reasons, including aging congregations that younger members aren’t replacing.

The Brookings Institute analyzed church closures in New York City between 2013 and 2019 and found the highest rates of church closures were in areas with the highest percentage of Black people. Many of these areas included churches that participated in the state COVID-19 testing program.

According to NBC News, the U.S. has surpassed 1 million Covid-19 deaths as of Wednesday. 

The number comes “27 months after the country confirmed its first case of the virus,” the outlet writes. 

As reported by BE, cases are also rising in several states, including New York, California, and even the White House.

Per capita, the U.S. ranks 18th worldwide in Covid deaths, per NBC News.

