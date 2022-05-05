Thursday, May 5, 2022
Apollonia Admits She ‘Became Severely Depressed’ After Prince’s Death

By Ny MaGee
Apollonia
Actress Apollonia is 59

*Apollonia Kotero is famously known for co-starring in Prince’s 1984 film “Purple Rain,” and she also had a longtime friendship with the late music star. 

Kotero is speaking out about her bond with Prince, which was never romantic but she admits to having a brief crush on him at one point.

“I had a little mini crush one time,” she told PEOPLE. “He was performing ‘Computer Blue’ and he was oily and shirtless and for a moment I was like, ‘He’s really sexy,’ but then I got myself together. We had great chemistry. But our romance was only onscreen.”

READ MORE: Apollonia Comes for Sheila E. Over Prince Tribute: ‘You Are So Desperate to Be Relevant’

prince

Prince and Apollonia were friends for nearly four decades after first meeting when she auditioned for the romantic lead in “Purple Rain.” The memories they created together she will forever cherish.

“I got to a restaurant and ‘Purple Rain’ comes on or I get in my car and ‘Take Me with U’ comes on,” said Kotero of her and Prince’s biggest hits. “No matter how much time goes by, he’s everywhere. I see him in everything.”

She tells PEOPLE that Prince was a “prankster” but he was also “very gentle and very shy,” said Apollonia, who now hosts a podcast, Apollonia Studio 6.

“The fame became a challenge for him,” Kotero said. “He was modest. But he became alive on stage and became the Prince we all know and love.”

Kotero said the last time she saw Prince “he didn’t look the same.”

She added, “Out of the blue he said, ‘Some people think I look too thin,’ but then he shrugged his shoulders. When we said goodbye, I told him I loved him, and he told me, ‘I love you too.’”

Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl on April 21, 2016, at 57. 

“I became severely depressed,”  said Kotero, who took the news about his death quite hard. “It was horrible.”

“Prince gave me beautiful gifts,” she continued. “He is my legacy. And he will live on forever.”

Previous article‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ – Returns to Show’s Original Mission | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

