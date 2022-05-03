Janet Jackson Lists Her NYC Apartment for $9 Million | PICS

*Janet Jackson is unpacking her luxury NYC home of 25 years, listing it for $8.9 million, according to reports.

The 2,094 square foot condominium is located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and boasts three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

The home was built in 1996 and the music icon purchased it for $2.8 million in 1998, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Whenever entering my apartment of 25 years, I always treasured my home’s wonderful location and the breathtaking views that capture the magic and excitement of New York. Stepping through its threshold instantly made me feel so tranquil and at peace—so many memories,” she told the outlet.

Realtor.com shared a few photos of the home’s interior — check ’em out below.

READ MORE: Janet Jackson Shares How She Recently Went Unrecognized While Shopping | WATCH

Here’s more about the property from Yahoo:

The high-end property is fully equipped with luxe amenities, including an elegant lobby, full-time doorman and concierge, housekeeping services, a state-of-the-art gym, swimming pool, spa, valet parking, as well as 24-hour room service from renowned chef Jean-Georges. Situated on the 34th floor, it offers panoramic views of the Big Apple through the floor-to-ceiling windows in every room. The apartment, attached to the Trump International Hotel, also boasts an open concept living and dining space, as well as a refined kitchen with two entrances designed for entertaining.

Additionally, the en-suite primary bedroom overlooks Central Park. The second and third bedrooms also have private bathrooms, per the report.

Juliette Janssens and Allison Koffman of Sotheby’s International Realty in Manhattan are handling the listing, according to the report. One Twitter user noted, “I’m trying to understand why she didn’t use an #African #American broker to list her #NYC Central Park apartment that’s for sale.”