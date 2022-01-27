Janet Jackson Shares How She Recently Went Unrecognized While Shopping | WATCH

*On THE REAL airing today, Thursday, January 27 , music superstar Janet Jackson stops by to chat about her upcoming documentary “Janet Jackson.” The superstar singer/actress also shares how she recently went unrecognized while shopping in London.

Adrienne Houghton:

We read that you recently went unrecognized when shopping in London. How is that even possible?

Janet Jackson:

It was a small shop, a little floral shop. We were shopping for Christmas ornaments and there was nobody actually in the place, but then there were a couple of people that came in. If you really wanted to make yourself kind of hidden, you can without anyone really noticing. So that’s what I did, no big deal.

Adrienne Houghton:

I love that. See, proof, it can be done!

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: BET+ Drops Trailer for Reboot of ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ [WATCH]

(Airing — Thursday, January 27th on THE REAL— check local listings.)

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its eighth season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication, with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, reflect the viewing audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. The show prides itself on strong powerful women using their platform to discuss timely and topical issues. Their frankness and honesty combined with their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships. Unlike other talk shows, these collective fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made The Real a daily destination for multicultural women. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Tenia L. Watson is executive producer and David Goldman is co-executive producer.

source: The Real Publicity: Neil Schubert