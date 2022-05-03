Anderson .Paak Partners with Budweiser for ‘Tomorrow Is Yours To Take’ Campaign | VIDEO

*Singer/rapper Anderson .Paak has partnered with Budweiser for its new Tomorrow is Yours to Take global campaign.

Anderson .Paak has shared the new track “Tomorrow is Yours to Take” that he wrote and produced for the campaign.“Are you sure you can be like them?” he asks at the start of the song. “Do you have what it takes to win?” Elsewhere, he states: “We can book a show on the moon, but my band ain’t playing no EDM / I’m in the Sunshine State but they’ll be the shadiest / Young, Black, gifted and dangerous / Don’t play with us.”

The “Yours to Take” video tells the story of creators overcoming skeptics. French soccer player Séan Garnier, Brazilian rapper Xamã, Swedish fashion designer Julia Dang, and Colombian graffiti artist Wanda Pot appear in the visuals. Argentinian singer Lara91K, Brazilian graphic artist Gabriel Massan, and British drummer Louise Bartle make appearances too.

“My new music for the campaign isn’t just a song, it’s an anthem! The way I see it, it’s like a rallying cry to those who are DONE listening to all the reasons why their dreams are impossible,” states Anderson .Paak. “Trust me, I heard all those naysayers too, but I kept myself motivated and did my best to ignore the haters every step of the way.”

The artist continues, “My hope is that Budweiser and I can reach artists, designers, athletes, and creatives – everyone! – all over the world who are ready to take the first step on their own path to greatness.”

The agency Wieden+Kennedy is behind the creative concept for “Tomorrow is Yours to Take.”

“Budweiser is a rallying cry for relentless creators, dreamers, and go-getters hell-bent on making their mark. While today marks the launch of Tomorrow is Yours to Take, it’s the creators, the dreamers, and the risk-takers who take center stage with this new evolution,” says Todd Allen, Vice President of Global Marketing, Budweiser. “As someone who defied the naysayers to follow his dreams, .Paak embodies the spirit of Tomorrow is Yours to Take and its meaning.”