Terry Crews Apologizes for Controversial ‘Black Lives Matter’ Tweets

*Terry Crews appeared on “The Daily Show” recently to promote his latest memoir “Tough: My Journey to True Power.” In an attempt to get Black book lovers interested in supporting him, the actor also made time to apologize for slamming the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

After the police killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, Crews took to tweeter to take aim at BLM and pro-Black social justice activists.

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy,” wrote Crews on Twitter on June 7, 2020. “Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

READ MORE: Terry Crews Says Chris Rock ‘Saved Hollywood’ by Keeping Cool After Oscars Slap

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

Amid the backlash to his post, Crews said in a follow-up tweet: “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah recalled how Crews became one of the “most hated individuals almost overnight” and was called a “c–n” by Black people who felt like he betrayed the culture.

Crews claims his controversial tweets were a “huge mistake”.

“As an example, as African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forget the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd.”

“And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended because it hurt,” he continued.

Crews— who is married to a white woman — said his remarks were triggered by a “need for approval.”

Who was he trying to impress exactly? Most likely other anti-black white people who control his Hollywood career. Now these same folk got him apologizing to Black people so he can make the bestselling list with his new memoir. #BoyBye

“I would never, ever tweet again, to be honest,” Crews joked on the “Daily Show.” “It’s all going to be cat videos and promotion…”

Watch his full conversation with Trevor Noah below.