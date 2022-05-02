Monday, May 2, 2022
HomeNews
News

Patti LaBelle Joins ‘The Neighborhood’ as Cedric the Entertainer’s Mom

By Ny MaGee
0

Patti LaBelle
Singer Patti LaBelle (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

*Patti LaBelle is set to job the hit CBS comedy “The Neighborhood” as the mother of Cedrick the Entertainer’s character. 

Per TVLine, LaBelle is set to portray, Marilyn who is described as “the oft-mentioned but never-before-seen mother of Cedric the Entertainer’s Calvin,” the outlet writes. 

Here’s more from the report:

In “Welcome to the Mama Drama,” Marilyn comes to town when Calvin is honored by the Chamber of Commerce for all the ways Calvin’s Pit Stop has given back to the community. Of course, as any longtime fan of The Neighborhood can tell you, Marilyn favors her younger son, lottery winner Curtis (recently played by Tracy Morgan), much to Calvin’s chagrin. And in the May 9 episode, her eldest boy tries his darndest to gain her approval. 

Check out a first-look image of the R&B diva via the Twitter embed below and watch a sneak peek of the episode here

READ MORE: Patti Labelle on Why She Walked Away From Her ‘Perfect’ Marriage | VIDEO

As we previously reported, The Neighborhood is a comedy starring black TV royalty Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold as Calvin and Tina Butler. The Butlers live in a predominately black neighborhood where the beginnings of gentrification are creeping in. The first sign of impending doom is the overly friendly white neighbors, The Johnsons.

Created by Jim Reynolds “The Neighborhood is loosely based on his own experiences after moving to a new neighborhood in L.A. recently. The show tackles timely social issues and conversations around race but is not “preachy”.

“The Neighborhood” airs Mondays at 8/7c and wraps Season 4 on May 23. The series has been renewed for a fifth season.

Previous articleJuneteenth Soul Food Festival Canceled in Arkansas After Outrage Over All-White Hosts
Next articlePete Davidson Gets Tattoo on His Neck of Kanye’s Kids’ Initials
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO