Patti LaBelle Joins ‘The Neighborhood’ as Cedric the Entertainer’s Mom

*Patti LaBelle is set to job the hit CBS comedy “The Neighborhood” as the mother of Cedrick the Entertainer’s character.

Per TVLine, LaBelle is set to portray, Marilyn who is described as “the oft-mentioned but never-before-seen mother of Cedric the Entertainer’s Calvin,” the outlet writes.

Here’s more from the report:

In “Welcome to the Mama Drama,” Marilyn comes to town when Calvin is honored by the Chamber of Commerce for all the ways Calvin’s Pit Stop has given back to the community. Of course, as any longtime fan of The Neighborhood can tell you, Marilyn favors her younger son, lottery winner Curtis (recently played by Tracy Morgan), much to Calvin’s chagrin. And in the May 9 episode, her eldest boy tries his darndest to gain her approval.

Check out a first-look image of the R&B diva via the Twitter embed below and watch a sneak peek of the episode here.

As we previously reported, “The Neighborhood“ is a comedy starring black TV royalty Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold as Calvin and Tina Butler. The Butlers live in a predominately black neighborhood where the beginnings of gentrification are creeping in. The first sign of impending doom is the overly friendly white neighbors, The Johnsons.

Created by Jim Reynolds “The Neighborhood“ is loosely based on his own experiences after moving to a new neighborhood in L.A. recently. The show tackles timely social issues and conversations around race but is not “preachy”.

“The Neighborhood” airs Mondays at 8/7c and wraps Season 4 on May 23. The series has been renewed for a fifth season.