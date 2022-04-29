Friday, April 29, 2022
D.C. Mom Who Disposed Dead’s Son Body in Trash Fatally Stabbed by Baby’s Father

By Ny MaGee
*A Washington, DC woman was killed by her baby daddy after she admitted to throwing their 2-month-old son’s lifeless body in the trash last year. 

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release that LaDonia Boggs, 39, was found stabbed to death in her Washington, D.C. apartment on Wednesday, Complex reports. 

Here’s more from the outlet:

Her death comes nearly one year after Boggs was charged with felony murder in the presumed death of their infant son Kyon Jones. Prosecutors opted against pursuing murder charges and switched them to tampering with evidence where she was still awaiting trial. Boggs was allegedly caught in a video recorded by a missing-persons advocate saying Kyon died while asleep in the bed with her. “The last thing that I remember was that I had rolled over, and he was on my chest,” she said. “After that, when I was ‘sleep, rolled over, noticed he was unresponsive — breathing — and I panicked.”

OTHER NEWS: Done! Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams Break Up After 3 Years

“He was ‘sleep on my chest and when I woke up, he wasn’t breathing anymore, because he was just that small,” she continued. “He was only 2 months old. He was a premature baby.” 

Per the report, Boggs said she wrapped the baby up in a blanket and discarded him in the trash. According to SandraRose, authorities searched a local landfill for the child’s body but his remains were never found.

When the father of the missing child learned of how she disposed of the baby’s baby, he allegedly stabbed Boggs to death.

Officers from the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Carl Jones, 44, for the killing, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Scroll up and watch the video report above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

