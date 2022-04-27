Done! Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams Break Up After 3 Years

*Oh no! Another celebrity couple has decided to call it quits. Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams have reportedly broken up after three years of dating, according to a report by @thesun.

A source explained to the outlet that the 63-year-old singer split with her 28-year-old boyfriend due to her busy work schedule. The couple began their relationship in 2019: “Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split.,” the source explained. “She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family, things have been on and off with Ahlamalik for a while. There’s a lot of love, but for now, they have decided to separate.”

Although Madonna or Ahlamalik have not officially announced their breakup on social media yet, the source adds that “they are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings, but they are at different places with their lives, they spent months together on tour and in lockdown, but now he has moved out of her home.”

