Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Black Ohio History Instructor Named 2022 National Teacher Of The Year

By Ny MaGee
Kurt Russell
Kurt Russell / YouTube screenshot

*A veteran history teacher from Ohio has been named the 2022 National Teacher of the Year by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be selected as the National Teacher of the Year,” said Kurt Russell, a teacher at Oberlin High School, in a news release issued by the CCSSO, per Richland Source. “With this recognition, I hope to bring attention and awareness to the importance of diverse faculty and representative curriculum that helps students feel more empowered in their education.”

Russell, who earned a master of education in curriculum and instruction from Ashland University in 1996, “will spend a year representing educators and serving as an ambassador for students and teachers across the nation, according to the CCSSO,” per Richland Source

Russell also plans to “focus on diversity and making sure students receive a well-rounded educational experience,” he said, according to LA School Report

Here’s more from the Richland Source: 

Among the classes Russell has taught are African-American history, U.S. history, international baccalaureate history of the Americas and a course he developed, titled “Race, Gender and Oppression.” In addition to his exemplary teaching, Russell is very active with extracurriculars. He is an adviser for the Black Student Union, student council and junior class, and has coached basketball for Oberlin City Schools since 1996.

Russell became one of four finalists for the National Teacher of the Year after being selected as the Ohio Teacher of the Year by the Ohio Department of Education. He was also previously recognized as a top teacher by the Oberlin Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (2019) and the Oberlin Heritage Center (2009).

As the CCSSO’s Teacher of the Year, Russell brings “a perspective that could add to the conversation both in Ohio and across the country,” said Anton Schulzki, president of the National Council for the Social Studies. “But that will be up to him to decide how to use his voice.”

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

