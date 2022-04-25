Father of Aaliyah Gayles Says Star H.S. Recruit is ‘Still A USC Trojan’ Following Shooting

*The father of USC Basketball recruit Aaliyah Gayles says she will return to the court despite being shot multiple times last weekend.

Gayles, 18, was wounded by gunfire at a North Las Vegas house party on April 16 after someone started shooting.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Gayles’ dad, Dwight, tells us his daughter went to the party to accompany a friend and stayed for only 30 minutes or so before she decided to leave — and that’s when the shooting happened. Dwight says the 5-foot-9 guard was hit a total of 10 times in “both arms and both legs” and had her third surgery this week. Thankfully, Dwight says Aaliyah is expected to make a full recovery — and is still planning to play for the USC women’s basketball team.

“She will be able to play ball again,” Dwight tells us. “It’s God’s plan.”

“She is still a USC Trojan,” he added.

The 18-year-old Spring Valley High School basketball star had two emergency surgeries following the shooting.

“I know there is some that will say it’s my fault, and I take full responsibility for it, but please, please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas,” Gayles’ father, Dwight, tweeted. “I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update, but she’s ok. She go make it like always. Thank you all, true warrior.”

Three people were also injured during the shooting, including two minors. All were hospitalized and expected to survive, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“Two adults and two juveniles were injured when shots were fired following an argument at a house party,” North Las Vegas police Sgt. Vince Booker said via the Associated Press. “The Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing unnamed sources, identified the most seriously injured person as Aaliyah Gayles.”

“Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known,” USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement to ESPN. “I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”