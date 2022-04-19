Tuesday, April 19, 2022
50 Cent Compares Jay-Z to ‘Gay Painter’ Basquait After Jigga Calls Eminem ‘That White Guy’

By Ny MaGee
50 Cent
50 Cent performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

*50 Cent has compared Jay-Z to late-great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat

As you know, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre were the musical lineup for Super Bowl 2022’s hip-hop halftime show, held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach, and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” Jay-Z previously said of the show. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

READ MORE: A Frustrated 50 Cent Looking to Grab ‘Power’ From Starz | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

In 2019, Jigga signed a deal with the NFL to head the league’s musical entertainment, which includes the Super Bowl Halftime show. 50’s remarks about the hip-hop star are in response to claims made by N.O.R.E., who said on the Drink Champs episode with Snoop Dogg that Jay-Z told him Eminem only agreed to perform at the halftime show if Fiddy also agreed to hit the stage, Complex reports. 

“[Jay] said to me—and I’m sorry for everybody who don’t understand—and he said, ‘the white guy called for 50 Cent.’ I said, ‘Who is the white guy? Jimmy Iovine?’” N.O.R.E. recalled, per HipHopDX. “And he said, ‘No, Eminem called directly for 50 and he said I can’t do it if I can’t bring 50 with me.’”

50 claims it didn’t quite go down that way. He took to Instagram over the weekend to refute N.O.R.E.’s claims and compared Jay-Z’s hairstyle to that of Basquiat’s.

“Why would he have to say that should be the question?” 50 wrote in response to a headline that read “Eminem Told Jay-Z He Wouldn’t Perform at the Super Bowl if He Couldn’t Bring 50 Cent.” 

“NORE Your big homie is running around trying to look like a gay painter. 🎨👨‍🎨LOL,” 50 added.

50 Cent shared a side-by-side of Jay-Z and Basquiat, writing “why did he say the white boy, why he didn’t say the biggest rap artist in the world? 😆 Happy Easter! man enjoy the holidays.”

Check out the post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

