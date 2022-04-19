50 Cent Compares Jay-Z to ‘Gay Painter’ Basquait After Jigga Calls Eminem ‘That White Guy’

*50 Cent has compared Jay-Z to late-great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

As you know, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre were the musical lineup for Super Bowl 2022’s hip-hop halftime show, held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach, and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” Jay-Z previously said of the show. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

In 2019, Jigga signed a deal with the NFL to head the league’s musical entertainment, which includes the Super Bowl Halftime show. 50’s remarks about the hip-hop star are in response to claims made by N.O.R.E., who said on the Drink Champs episode with Snoop Dogg that Jay-Z told him Eminem only agreed to perform at the halftime show if Fiddy also agreed to hit the stage, Complex reports.

“[Jay] said to me—and I’m sorry for everybody who don’t understand—and he said, ‘the white guy called for 50 Cent.’ I said, ‘Who is the white guy? Jimmy Iovine?’” N.O.R.E. recalled, per HipHopDX. “And he said, ‘No, Eminem called directly for 50 and he said I can’t do it if I can’t bring 50 with me.’”

50 claims it didn’t quite go down that way. He took to Instagram over the weekend to refute N.O.R.E.’s claims and compared Jay-Z’s hairstyle to that of Basquiat’s.

“Why would he have to say that should be the question?” 50 wrote in response to a headline that read “Eminem Told Jay-Z He Wouldn’t Perform at the Super Bowl if He Couldn’t Bring 50 Cent.”

“NORE Your big homie is running around trying to look like a gay painter. 🎨👨‍🎨LOL,” 50 added.

50 Cent shared a side-by-side of Jay-Z and Basquiat, writing “why did he say the white boy, why he didn’t say the biggest rap artist in the world? 😆 Happy Easter! man enjoy the holidays.”

