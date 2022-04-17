Sunday, April 17, 2022
A Frustrated 50 Cent Looking to Grab ‘Power’ From Starz | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
50 Cent - Power (Getty)
*50 Cent has never hidden his recently acquired distaste for the STARZ network, which, interestingly, is home to his successful TV shows “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book IV: Force,” and “Black Mafia Family.”

50 is frustrated by the current state of things at Starz, where he is still producing the Power universe of TV shows. Only recently, he vented his feelings on social media about the treatment he was getting from STARZ. He even went as far as to threaten to move his shows from the network because of its refusal to announce any renewal for the next few seasons of the “Power” spinoffs currently showing.

After complaining and receiving no way forward on those renewals, 50 Cent now says enough is enough.

“Everybody ready to work,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of his latest Instagram post. The post included a video of a mixed martial artist asking for a role in Power during a post-fight interview. “I’m trying to buy my universe back from STARZ, so it goes where ever I go. Only 5 months left in my deal, and I’m not on the air for 6 months so We Out!”

50 Cent had previously explained his reasoning in past posts: “They renewed High Town, and FORCE is the highest-rated show they have sitting in limbo,” he argued. “If I told you how much d*mb shit I deal with over here, you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.”

The finale of Power Book IV: Force season one will air today/tonight April 17.

