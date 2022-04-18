Monday, April 18, 2022
HomeNews
News

Angela Simmons Reacts After Ex-Fiancé’s Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison

By Ny MaGee
0

Sutton fatally shot
Sutton Tennyson and Angela Simmons

*The man who fatally shot Angela Simmons ex-fiancé in 2018 has been sentenced to life. 

We previously reported that Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, 37, outside of Sutton’s garage in southwest Atlanta. Tennyson, who has a child with Simmons, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the garage in an upscale southwest Atlanta community, police said.

As most of you know, Simmons, 34, is the daughter of Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons, one of the founding members of the rap group Run–DMC.

Days after the killing, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during a felony.

READ MORE: Man Suspected of Fatally Shooting Angela Simmons’ Ex-fiance Turns Himself in… Charged with Murder

Sutton's killer sentenced to life in prison

As reported by ajc.com, a preliminary investigation suggested that Tennyson was talking in the driveway with Williams when “the conversation escalated” and the man shot Tennyson multiple times and then fled the scene in a car.

Per PEOPLE, Simmons gave emotional testimony before the court on Friday and reacted to the sentencing on Instagram.

“Justice served today! We got you ! We got him 🙏🏽💪🏽,” she wrote alongside several photos of herself, Tennyson, and their son.

On Friday, Williams was also sentenced to 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, per TMZ. He won’t be eligible for parole for at least 30 years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angela Renee Simmons (@angelasimmons)

Previous articleLizzo Debuts Two New Songs During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Gig [WATCH]
Next articleJudge Reduces Payout From $137 Million to $15M in Tesla Racism Lawsuit
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO