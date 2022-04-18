Angela Simmons Reacts After Ex-Fiancé’s Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison

*The man who fatally shot Angela Simmons‘ ex-fiancé in 2018 has been sentenced to life.

We previously reported that Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, 37, outside of Sutton’s garage in southwest Atlanta. Tennyson, who has a child with Simmons, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the garage in an upscale southwest Atlanta community, police said.

As most of you know, Simmons, 34, is the daughter of Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons, one of the founding members of the rap group Run–DMC.

Days after the killing, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during a felony.

As reported by ajc.com, a preliminary investigation suggested that Tennyson was talking in the driveway with Williams when “the conversation escalated” and the man shot Tennyson multiple times and then fled the scene in a car.

Per PEOPLE, Simmons gave emotional testimony before the court on Friday and reacted to the sentencing on Instagram.

“Justice served today! We got you ! We got him 🙏🏽💪🏽,” she wrote alongside several photos of herself, Tennyson, and their son.

On Friday, Williams was also sentenced to 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, per TMZ. He won’t be eligible for parole for at least 30 years.