*Magic Johnson is glad he and wife Cookie got married when they did! At the “They Call Me Magic” premiere, the NBA legend told Access Hollywood about how he initially called off their engagement to focus on basketball.

“I’m glad that it [our engagement] went that way, because we are having the best times of our lives [now]. We’ve been married 30 years, and it’s still like yesterday,” said Magic. “If we’d got married while I was playing, we would’ve got divorced – fast!”