Thursday, April 14, 2022
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Money in 50 Bank Accounts

By Ny MaGee
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Getty
*Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has reportedly spread his vast fortune across multiple bank accounts. 

The NBA superstar known as the “Greek Freak” earned $47 million from basketball and endorsements last year, according to Forbes. He deposited $250,000 in 50 different bank accounts, according to team owner Marc Lasry

Per New Your Post, “The $250,000 sum is the maximum amount of cash that a depositor can hold in an account that would be covered by the Federal Despot Insurance Corp, or the FDIC. FDIC protects depositors of insured banks against the loss of their deposits if that bank fails.”

“I spend a lot of time with them explaining where they should invest,” Lasry said about his players during a conference in New York.

READ MORE: Giannis Antetokounmpo on Growing up in Greece with Strict Nigerian Parents

Calculating the Costs: Reparations Task Force Approves Expert Team to Determine Compensation
cash money inside a vault

Lasry continued, “I’m like, ‘Giannis, you can’t be having accounts at 50 different banks. Let me tell you something, if JPMorgan goes under, your little dinky banks are going to go under too. Let me explain what you should buy, you should buy U.S. Treasuries, you should buy this’.”

Antetokounmpo has reportedly earned a total of $146,344,870 from playing basketball since 2013. 

Born and raised in Greece, Antetokounmpo previously dished with The Undefeated about his Greek heritage and Nigerian parents. The history-making athlete says his upbringing was more rooted in the Nigerian culture and heritage because of his strict parents. 

“Obviously, a lot of people don’t know where I’m from. A lot of people think my mom or my dad are from Greece, but no. Both of my parents are black. Both of my parents are Nigerian…I grew up in a Nigerian home. Obviously, I was born in Greece and went to school in Greece. But at the end of the day when I go home, there is no Greek culture. It’s straight-up Nigerian culture. It’s about discipline, it’s about respecting your elders, having morals.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

