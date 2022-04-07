Former BLM Leader Patrisse Cullors Slams ‘Racist’ Report on $6M Mansion

*Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is clapping back at a report by New York Magazine that claims the organization purchased a $5.8 million Southern California home with BLM’s donation funds.

Cullors calls the story is a “racist and sexist” attack on the movement.

Here’s more from MadameNoire:

The article accused BLM figureheads– Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Melina Abdullah of buying the 6,500 square foot home that reportedly consists of “more than half a dozen bedrooms and bathrooms, several fireplaces, a soundstage, a pool and bungalow” in addition to “parking for more than 20 cars.”

The activist explained that the property was purchased in 2020 to house the organization’s Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, where Black creatives, dancers, filmmakers, and musicians could come together and “work, create content, host meetings, and foster creativity.”

A since-deleted video posted to BLM’s Instagram shows Cullors, Garza, and allegedly chatting at the home about the police killing of George Floyd. Check out the clip below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Garza and Abdullah have not commented on the accusations, but Cullors, who no longer works with BLM, denies the home was purchased for the trio’s personal use.

Cullors called the article a “despicable abuse of a platform that’s intended to provide information to the public” in a Tuesday Instagram post.

“Yesterday’s article in New York Magazine is a despicable abuse of a platform that’s intended to provide truthful information to the public,” Cullors wrote. “Journalism is supposed to mitigate harm and inform our communities. [The] fact that a reputable publication would allow a reporter, with a proven and very public bias against me and other Black leaders, to write a piece filled with misinformation, innuendo, and incendiary opinions, is disheartening and unacceptable.”

The activist explained that she does “not own the property, have never lived there, and made that clear to the reporter.”

Coincidentally, BLM announced Monday the forthcoming application for Black creatives to apply to live in the home, according to the report.