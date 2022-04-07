Family of Rapper Goonew Defends His Corpse At Nightclub Party

*Relatives of late rapper Goonew have responded to the criticism over his memorial service, where his dead body was propped up on stage at a D.C. nightclub.

As previously reported, the rapper’s family and friends gave him a funeral in the guise of a last dance party at Bliss Nightclub in Washington, D.C.

On March 18, the rapper was shot and killed at age 24. Weeks later, his deceased body was standing upright at a club farewell event, titled “The Last Show;” which reportedly had an admission fee of $40. While it stood as a celebration of life, the event caused hysteria online, leaving social media in awe, questioning if it was the rapper’s actual body or a wax creation.

In the viral clips, Goonew, whose real name is Markelle Antonio Morrow, is seen wearing an Amiri hoodie, sneakers and jeans, with a crown on his head.

The artist’s mother and sister, Patrice and Ariana Morrow, tell TMZ …”They wanted him to be propped up on display after seeing other services do something similar,” the outlet writes.

After the event, Bliss issued the following statement: “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC.”

“For all the negatives, people probably don’t even know nothing about us,” Goonew’s mother, Patrice Morrow, said. “They have no idea. People just saying what they want to say and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away. I wish people would just let me grieve in peace.”

Goonew’s sister, Ariana Morrow, added, “We don’t care about anybody and what ya’ll have to say negative. Nobody. We don’t care. They’re like, I know his mama wouldn’t approve of that. Yeah, she did, she was on stage with us.”

As reported by Complex, in 2020, Goonew discussed his then new single “Bricks” and his creative process.

“Me and Sparkheem, my producer, made ‘Bricks’ in 25 minutes,” Goonew said at the time. “It’s way easier when your producer knows you and the music that you like to sample. Gucci is one of my favorite rappers and I’ve always put together freestyles in my head to beats that he’s done, so making this was easy. It’s one of my favorite songs that I have put out.”