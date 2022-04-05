LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival with Ice Cube, Lil’ Kim, Digable Planets

*LL Cool J has announced his hip-hop festival Rock the Bells will go down this summer in his native Queens, New York.

The hip-hop icon is set to perform along with a stellar line-up that includes Rick Ross, Ice Cube and Lil’ Kim, with Roxanne Shanté hosting the event, Complex reports.

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of hip-hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,” said LL Cool J. “Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential hip-hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

The festival is slated for Aug. 6 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Other artists slated to perform include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, The Diplomats, and more will be announced as the date nears, per the report.

“The Rock the Bells festival is going to be different from any other festival you’ve attended, bringing great people, great vibes, and great music together to represent and celebrate the originality and greatness of hip-hop,” said Roxanne Shanté. “With me as your host, you are guaranteed to have a nice day making hip-hop memories from dusk till dawn. Plzbelieveit baby.”

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased here, with general admission tix going on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. ET.