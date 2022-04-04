Monday, April 4, 2022
Diana Ross’ Daughters Celebrate Her 78th Birthday with Custom T-Shirts [PHOTOS]

By Ny MaGee
Tracee Ellis Ross and Sisters Wear 'Straight Outta Diana Ross' T-Shirts for Mom's Birthday

*Diana Ross celebrated her 78th birthday on March 26 and her daughters partied in style by rocking custom-made t-shirts to honor the music icon. 

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a post to Instagram on Thursday that featured photographs of herself and sisters Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Chudney Ross wearing “Straight Outta Diana Ross” to-shirts, a play on N.W.A’s 1988 album “Straight Outta Compton.”

“Not sure what’s funnier: the T-shirts @therhondaross made for my mom’s birthday or the photos 😂😂,” Tracee wrote in the caption of her post. “Oh how I love my family.” Check out the post below. 

As reported by PEOPLE, Rhonda is selling the t-shirts on her website.

READ MORE: It’s Been 15 Years! Diana Ross Releases New Music + The Ladies of Skyy Are Back, Too / LISTEN

 

“Have you been inspired by our mother’s music, her career, her elegance, her straight up fabulousness? Then you, too, are ‘Straight Outta Diana Ross’!!” Rhonda’wrote in the caption of a snapshot of herself and her siblings posing in the shirts. “Get one before they’re gone!” 

Chudney, 46, also shared the images on her own IG page. “If you understand how babies are made, you know we speak the truth 🤣! I know my sisters already posted, but worth a spot here on my feed, as well!” she wrote. “You can’t be birthed by her 🤰🏾Sorry! But you can get a t-shirt.”

Diana, who is also mother to Evan Ross, 33, and Ross Naess, 34, celebrated her 78th birthday with family and shared a photo from the occasion on social media.

“I am so grateful for all the blessings in my life for there are so many. I am very proud and happy, I have so much to be grateful for,” she captioned the family photo on Twitter. “Thank you ALL for your birthday wishes, my heart is filled with joy and so much love.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

