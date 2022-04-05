Chris Webber’s Memoir To Be Developed as TV Series

*NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber is turning his memoir “By God’s Grace” into a TV series by Picturestart.

The book is being considered for the small screen ahead of its official release on November 15. Per Deadline, the project is currently being shopped to networks and streamers.

“I’ve been waiting over 25 years to tell my story and I’m honored to partner with Erik Feig and Picturestart,” Webber said in a statement to Deadline. “This series offers a unique opportunity to provide perspective on my upbringing, to explore the nuances of high school sports, and share details from my career and personal events that shaped my life. I’m so grateful for all of the thrilling peaks and challenges throughout my journey and for the platform to convey my narrative to both new and established audiences and viewers.”

In Webber’s memoir, per Barnes and Noble, “He recounts the incredible highs of his personal life and days on the court, along with his most devastating lows, including his infamous time-out and the years of infertility he and his wife endured before the birth of their twins. Featuring never-before-seen photos, personal stories, and heartfelt tributes to the most influential people in his life, this is a profoundly honest firsthand account of one man’s inspiring journey and how God’s grace guided him through it all.”

The television adaptation focuses on Webber’s journey from amateur athlete to professional basketball champion.

“Chris’ story and the story of the Fab Five is that incredible perspective that hits on so many things: basketball, for sure, but family, friends, perseverance, race, class, celebrity, and all the possibilities and complexities of the American dream. Working with Chris on this series is a dream come true for so many of us at Picturestart and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences around the world,” said Feig, Picturestart’s founder and CEO.

Feig will executive produce the project along with Peter Gilbert, Samie Kim Falvey, Jessica Switch and Royce Reeves-Darby, per Deadline.