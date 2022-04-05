Tuesday, April 5, 2022
HomeSportsBasketball
Basketball

Chris Webber’s Memoir To Be Developed as TV Series

By Ny MaGee
0

Chris Webber memoir

*NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber is turning his memoir “By God’s Grace” into a TV series by Picturestart

The book is being considered for the small screen ahead of its official release on November 15. Per Deadline, the project is currently being shopped to networks and streamers.

“I’ve been waiting over 25 years to tell my story and I’m honored to partner with Erik Feig and Picturestart,” Webber said in a statement to Deadline. “This series offers a unique opportunity to provide perspective on my upbringing, to explore the nuances of high school sports, and share details from my career and personal events that shaped my life. I’m so grateful for all of the thrilling peaks and challenges throughout my journey and for the platform to convey my narrative to both new and established audiences and viewers.”

OTHER NEWS: ’61ST Street’ Stars Share the Message in Upcoming AMC Series | Watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Webber (@realchriswebber)

In Webber’s memoir, per Barnes and Noble, “He recounts the incredible highs of his personal life and days on the court, along with his most devastating lows, including his infamous time-out and the years of infertility he and his wife endured before the birth of their twins. Featuring never-before-seen photos, personal stories, and heartfelt tributes to the most influential people in his life, this is a profoundly honest firsthand account of one man’s inspiring journey and how God’s grace guided him through it all.”

The television adaptation focuses on Webber’s journey from amateur athlete to professional basketball champion. 

“Chris’ story and the story of the Fab Five is that incredible perspective that hits on so many things: basketball, for sure, but family, friends, perseverance, race, class, celebrity, and all the possibilities and complexities of the American dream. Working with Chris on this series is a dream come true for so many of us at Picturestart and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences around the world,” said Feig, Picturestart’s founder and CEO.

Feig will executive produce the project along with Peter Gilbert, Samie Kim Falvey, Jessica Switch and Royce Reeves-Darby, per Deadline. 

Previous articleBlack Male Law Professor Urges Black Women to Marry White Men | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO