’61ST Street’ Stars Share the Message in Upcoming AMC Series | Watch

*Tosin Cole and Courtney B. Vance star alongside each other in the upcoming AMC series “61st Street.”

The series follows Moses Johnson (Cole), who is a high school athlete destined for greatness, however, things take a turn for the worst when he gets caught up in Chicago’s corrupt criminal justice system when they accuse him of being a gang member following a drug bust gone wrong. Franklin Roberts (Vance) steps in to defend Johnson as his lawyer and to seek out justice.

Both actors shared what message they hope audiences get after watching “61st Street.”

“The message is we’re all human,” responded Cole. “We all have feelings, family and emotions. Equality in a sense. In the same manner, you would treat anyone else. Even though it’s a broad conversation, if you just simplify it, it’s about being human. Everyone’s tired of having to fight a longer fight than someone who doesn’t have to fight a fight at all. It’s about humanism.”

Vance, added, “there is a common denominator to being human.”

“We all want to live a good life,” stated Vance. “We all want peace, we want our children to go to good schools, we all want health insurance, so there is a common denominator of being human, which is what our country supposedly stands for. That’s the battle…We deserve an education, we deserve to be protected and served like everyone else, that’s the continuing battle. Who is that certain inalienable rights for? Is it just for people of a certain color? That’s always going to be the battle and it’s always going to be a fight, it was a fight from the beginning. We’re fighting for our rights as human beings.”

Along with Cole and Vance, the series stars Aunjanue Ellis, Bentley Green and Holt McCallany.

“61st Street” premieres April 10th on AMC.