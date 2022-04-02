Saturday, April 2, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Entertainment

Filling A Need is Why The Magic Jones Got Grammy Nom | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Arin Jackson and Alexis Jones (Paris Steward-Tall Tower Studios) - The Magic Jones
Sisters Alexis Jones and Arin Jackson (The Magic Jones) are part of 1 Tribe Collective, whose “All One Tribe” is nominated for the best children’s album Grammy. – (Paris Steward-Tall Tower Studios)

*(CNN) — Sisters Alexis Jones and Arin Jackson‘s desire for more diverse children’s music has led to a Grammy nomination.

The duo, known as “The Magic Jones,” contributed to the 1 Tribe Collective, whose “All One Tribe” is up for best children’s album.

Neither Jackson nor Jones are new to the music industry.

Jackson is a member of the previously Grammy-nominated R&B group Brownstone, and Jones has performed as a member of Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir. She also acts, with credits that include Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Christmas.”

They told CNN they began thinking about representation in children’s music during the pandemic and their desire for children of color to “be able to see themselves.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Disney Admits to ‘Gay Agenda’ with Kids’ Animation, Vows More Queer Characters

“I was looking for nursery rhymes and content that we could relate to,” Jackson said. “Something we could sing as a family just to really get away from everything that was going on.”

Researching to try and find artists of color in the genre didn’t yield what they were looking for, she said.

So they decided to create what they felt was needed. It wasn’t easy.

“I would say the biggest challenge was kind of pushing the envelope and pushing our way into the genre of children’s music,” Jackson said. “Because it’s so dominated by white artists.”

But they pushed ahead and began creating music that both parents and children could listen to.

That aligned perfectly with the 1 Tribe Collective, comprised of 26 Black artists and musicians, and what would become a Grammy-nominated project.

Jackson said that during the pandemic music has been “a beautiful escape.”

“That’s one of the reasons we became children’s artists,” she said. “You can turn on a radio, you can turn on your favorite playlist and you are transported anywhere. It takes you out of whatever mood you’re in.:

The Grammy Awards are set to air Sunday night on CBS.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleWill Smith: The Hollywood Saint with the Now Tarnished Halo?
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO