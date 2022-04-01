Friday, April 1, 2022
Waka Flocka Confirms Marriage to Tammy is Over: ‘That’s My Best Friend’

By Ny MaGee
Tammy Rivera and Waka

*Waka Flocka Flame has confirmed he and wife Tammy Rivera have called it quits. 

“That’s my best friend, that’s my dawg,” Waka said of the “Love and Hip Hop star” on TMZ’s podcast, “It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper,” on Thursday.

“People evolve for the better,” he added, telling Harper, “We ain’t nasty. It’s love, though.”

OTHER NEWS: Season 2 of Fox Soul’s ‘The House’ Premiers Friday (4/1) Featuring Funky Dineva | WATCHpreview

 

Waka and Rivera were married for nearly eight years before they separated. While he has no kids of his own, the hip-hop star helped raise Rivera’s daughter Charlie from a previous relationship. 

Here’s more from Page Six:

When the podcaster asked the “Hard in da Paint” rapper if he and Rivera may rekindle their relationship at some point, he declined to answer. Flame shared, however, that he plans to expand his family in the future, but “needs time” because he wants to be present in his children’s lives.

“I want to be in my kid’s life for the first five years,” he told Harper.

Listen to Waka’s full podcast interview below:

Ny MaGee
