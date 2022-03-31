Season 2 of Fox Soul’s ‘The House’ Premiers Friday (4/1) Featuring Funky Dineva | WATCHpreview

*The House returns with its much anticipated second season, exploring topics relevant to the Black LGBTQIA+ experience. Episode 1 features Funky Dineva, the vlogger turned host, exploring his journey from corporate America to living authentically by using his gifts to create his own success.
WHEN: Friday, April 1st at 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET
WHERE: Episodes can be found on FOX SOUL, FOX SOUL’s YouTube and YouTube TV channels (subscribe to receive notifications), Samsung TV+, Roku, Vizio, Tubi, and FOX SOUL’s native apps including IOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Dish Nation, and will be available on demand immediately following.
MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Fox Soul to Distribute Maino’s ‘Kitchen Talk’ Video Podcast | WATCH
ABOUT THE HOUSE
The House is a 1-hour talk show series focused on the Black LGBTQIA+ experience. It’s the conversation you have with your real friends, the questions you want to ask and a little peek behind the veil for those that are curious. From Trans Trauma to surrogate parenthood, this is the dinner party you don’t want to miss. Each week “The Fam,” our four regular hosts, will invite a unique member from the queer community to add their opinion and experiences to the lively discussion. Serving dinner with the Tea every week. Welcome To The House!
ABOUT FOX SOUL
FOX SOUL is the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform serving UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK, CONSUMABLE BY ALL entertainment around the clock to 62+ million viewers. With over 1,300 hours of live and interactive programming annually, FOX SOUL is home to some of the most iconic faces and voices of our culture: Cocktails with Queens hosted by Claudia Jordan, the award-winning FOX SOUL’s Black Report, the black filmmaker showcase known as FOX SOUL’s Screening Room hosted by Vivica A. Fox, The Book of Sean hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan, Business of Being Black with Tammi Mac, and more. For more information on FOX SOUL, visit on YouTube and FOXSOUL.TV.
source: dkcnews.com