Season 2 of Fox Soul’s ‘The House’ Premiers Friday (4/1) Featuring Funky Dineva | WATCHpreview

*The House returns with its much anticipated second season, exploring topics relevant to the Black LGBTQIA+ experience. Episode 1 features Funky Dineva, the vlogger turned host, exploring his journey from corporate America to living authentically by using his gifts to create his own success.



WHEN: Friday, April 1st at 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET

WHERE: Episodes can be found on FOX SOUL, FOX SOUL’s YouTube and YouTube TV channels (subscribe to receive notifications), Samsung TV+, Roku, Vizio, Tubi, and FOX SOUL’s native apps including IOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Dish Nation, and will be available on demand immediately following.

ABOUT THE HOUSE

The House is a 1-hour talk show series focused on the Black LGBTQIA+ experience. It’s the conversation you have with your real friends, the questions you want to ask and a little peek behind the veil for those that are curious. From Trans Trauma to surrogate parenthood, this is the dinner party you don’t want to miss. Each week “The Fam,” our four regular hosts, will invite a unique member from the queer community to add their opinion and experiences to the lively discussion. Serving dinner with the Tea every week. Welcome To The House!