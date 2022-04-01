Friday, April 1, 2022
Ashanti to Get Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Partners with Web3 Company EQ Exchange

By Ny MaGee
Ashanti
Ashanti speaks onstage at ‘Ashanti Turns Women’s History Month Into Women’s Future Month’ during the 2022 SXSW Conference And Festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic)

*Ashanti will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week. 

The dedication will make Ashanti’s star the 2,718th in the Walk of Fame’s recording category. JaRule, the singer’s pal and frequent collaborator, will be on hand for the event set to go down on April 7 at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard starting at 11:30 a.m. local time. The ceremony will also be livestreamed here.

“Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress, and executive producer,” said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer. “She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz.’”

In a short Instagram caption, Ashanti said she was left “speechless” by the Walk of Fame honor — check out her post above. 

Most recently the singer announced her new partnership with the woman-owned Web3 company EQ Exchange. According to a press release, the partnership will make Ashanti “the first Black female artist to be a co-founder of a Web3 company.”

Per Complex, the EQ Exchange partnership will include the release of special “creative experiences” as well as NFTs. 

“It’s so important to me to get the message out that artists should own their intellectual property,” Ashanti said of her work with Web3 founder Janice Taylor and the EQ Exchange team. “By empowering myself through new technology, I’m trying to help other women avoid going through the things that I’ve been through. The future belongs to those who take control and make it their own.”

EQ Exchange officially launch on March 25.

Ny MaGee
