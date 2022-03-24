Morris Chestnut: Veteran Actor Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

*Morris Chestnut has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony took place Wednesday morning and was streamed on the Walk of Fame’s website.

Chestnut is best known for his roles in films such as “Boyz n the Hood,” “The Brothers,” “The Perfect Holiday,” “Think Like a Man,” “The Best Man” and its sequel, “The Best Man Holiday.” Most recently it was confirmed that he will reprise his “The Best Man” role in “The Best Man Wedding: The Final Chapters,” a 10-episode limited series set to stream on Peacock.

Chestnut’s star is the 2,716th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

READ MORE: Morris Chestnut Reveals New ‘Best Man’ Project on ‘Jemele Hill is Unbothered’ Podcast / LISTEN

Congratulations to @Morris_Chestnut for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!🙌🏾 #WeLovetoSeeIt pic.twitter.com/ijKYKEJvcS — AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL (@ABFF) March 23, 2022

“So it’s really been tough for me to really be able to navigate this industry, because it takes a lot out of me, and every time I do come up and do things like this, and people don’t realize it,” he said. “So first and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to be able to do that, to be able to go outside of myself and be in an industry where you have to go outside of yourself and be these characters. … Friendship is very important to me. For me it’s always been a concerted effort, so I want to make sure that Hollywood is a part of my life, but it was not my life. So my longstanding friendships have always been extremely important to me.”

His star at 6353 Hollywood Blvd. is located between Cahuenga Boulevard and Ivar Avenue.

Meanwhile, if you missed Chestnut’s conversation with Jemele Hill about reprising his role in “The Best Man,” have a listen via the player below.