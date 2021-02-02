Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Morris Chestnut Reveals New ‘Best Man’ Project on ‘Jemele Hill is Unbothered’ Podcast / LISTEN

*In the latest episode of Spotify’s “Jemele Hill is Unbothered”, actor Morris Chestnut joins Jemele to discuss “Spell,” a new movie starring Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine that he is executive producing.

Morris also reminisces about his breakout role as Ricky in Boyz n the Hood, shares what has been key in sustaining his nearly 30-year acting career and gives Jemele the scoop on the next Best Man project. Plus, Jemele offers emotional thoughts about a recently deceased friend and keeps it real about a NFL player who recently was accused of domestic violence.

Jemelle Hill - Morris Chestnut
Key Moments: Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Episode 132 (Morris Chestnut) 

(14:12) – Morris on being Executive Producer on “Spell,” differences between producing and acting, and Jordan Peele paving the way for Black actors in different genres.

(21:31) – Morris reflects on the legacy/global impact of Boyz n the Hood

(27:46) – Morris breaks the news on the new Best Man project

(44:33) – Morris on being typecast early on in his 30+ year career; looks back on roles that he auditioned for (i.e. Jerry Maguire and A Few Good Men)

