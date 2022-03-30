Wednesday, March 30, 2022
HomeCelebrityWill Smith
Award Shows

Academy: NO Decision on Will Smith Until April 18 – He Was Asked to LEAVE but WOULDN’T!

By Fisher Jack
0

*The Academy’s Board of Governors met earlier today regarding the Will Smith slapping incident at Sunday’s (03-27-22) Oscars ceremonies. They say they won’t decide until after his response. They also say he was asked to leave but wouldn’t. Below is their statement.

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars over G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.

Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Bill Maher Compares Will’s Chris Rock Slap to Faux Twitter Outrage [VIDEO]

oscars 2022
94th OSCARS®

Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.

Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.

Previous articleUkrainian Boxer Condemns Candace Owens for Supporting Russia Amid War [VIDEO]
Next articleEURVideoNews: California Ties Reparations to Lineage (Descendants of Slaves) | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO