Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Bill Maher Compares Will’s Chris Rock Slap to Faux Twitter Outrage [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
bill maher talks oscar slap

*Bill Maher has weighed in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on Sunday. 

The HBO host chopped it up with TMZ on Tuesday and compared Will’s reaction to faux Twitter outrage. Watch the clip above to check out Bill’s perspective. 

“It was not a good look for Will,” said Maher of Smith’s reaction to Chris Rock’s G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars.

“I could make a case that we’ve all be under a lot of pressure and a lot of emotion — and I understand a lot of emotion running through him, but that was just out of line and it re-enforced the idea that jokes are the enemy,” Maher added, as reported by Deadline.

Watch him discuss the controversy via the clip below.

“It was sort of like cancel culture encapsulated,” he continued, “because at first you saw he was laughing at the joke, right? This is what happens a lot with cancel stuff. At first: ‘Oh, it’s funny.’ And then you look around: ‘Oh wait, I’m supposed to be offended.’ And then there’s the [subsequent] overreaction. He was like the Twitter mob come alive.”

The comedian then praised Rock for being a “hero” after being slapped by a fellow Black man in a room full of white folks. 

Meanwhile, a day after the smackdown, Smith apologized to Rock in a message shared on social media. 

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.”

In a post on Instagram on Monday afternoon, Smith called his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith added, “Violence in all forms is poisonous and destructive.”

He also apologized to “the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.”

“I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” he wrote. “I am a work in progress,” he concluded. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

