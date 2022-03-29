Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Jim Carrey Would’ve Sued Will Smith: ‘That Video’s Going to be There Forever!’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Jim Carrey (CBS News screenshot)
*Whew! Jim Carrey held absolutely nothing back when asked to share his thoughts on Will Smith’s viral moment with Chris Rock.

While speaking with CBS’s Gayle King, Carrey criticized Hollywood stars for giving Will Smith a standing ovation when it was announced at the Oscars that he won the best actor for “King Richard” following his shocking moment with Chris Rock. As we previously reported, Smith’s Oscar victory occurred several minutes after he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved last year after revealing she has alopecia.

Carrey explained that he felt “sickened,” after watching what went down. “I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.” Carrey said Smith “should’ve been” escorted out of the Oscars’ ceremony after he slapped Rock. King noted that Chris Rock declined to file a police report about the incident, but Carrey claimed that was only because the comedian “didn’t want the hassle.”

