Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith Makes ‘HEALING’ Posts Amid Oscars Controversy | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Jada Pinkett Smith at Oscars (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)
Jada Pinkett Smith, seen here at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, broke her silence on March 29 after her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for joking about her. – Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

*(CNN) — Jada Pinkett Smith posted a message on her verified Instagram account Tuesday, her first since her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for joking about her.

The post was only words with no accompanying caption.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” it read.

“Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said.

In the film “G.I. Jane” star Demi Moore shaves her head.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Richard Williams NOT Happy About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith took offense to the joke as Pinkett Smith suffers from hair loss due to alopecia.

He strode on stage and slapped Rock in the face, before returning to his seat and yelling at Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!”

Smith issued an apology to Rock on Monday via a statement posted on social media.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

