Richard Williams NOT Happy About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

*The father of Venus and Serena Williams is speaking out to condemn violence after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

Richard Williams, via his son Chavoita LeSane, told NBC News, “We don’t know all the details of what happened. But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.” LeSane, who has been serving as Richard William’s spokesman since his 80-year-old father had a stroke, declined to go beyond his statement when asked for comment on Smith’s Oscar acceptance speech, the news outlet notes.

As we previously reported, during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Chris Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved because she’s battling alopecia. The joke caused Will to sock Chris Rock in the face out of anger, something he has since apologized for twice.

