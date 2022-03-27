BREAKING NEWS! Will Smith SLAPS Chris Rock At Oscars | WATCH-it-Happen

*Viewers got something extra and unexpected at tonight’s Oscar Awards, courtesy of Will Smith. (Watch it below.)

Chris Rock was making a joke about Jada being in the next G.I. Jane because her hair is bald (keep in mind she has a medical condition because of her hair) Will Smith walked on stage and appears to smack the s*** out of Chris Rock goes back to his seat and then sits down and yells keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.

Momentarily fazed, Rock responded, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me” before defending his joke as “just a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke,” but the Oscar-nominated actor wasn’t having it and kept screaming, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

We thought it was a part of the show, but apparently, it was not.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

As you no doubt know, Rock has a bit of a history of making jokes at Pinkett Smith’s expense during the Oscars. Both she and Smith boycotted the 2016 awards after no actors of color were nominated for the second year in a row, leaving them open to criticism from the comedian.

“Jada [Pinkett Smith] boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna‘s panties. I wasn’t invited,” Rock said six years ago.

Developing …