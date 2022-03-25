Trump Sues Hillary Clinton, 26 Others, Over Russia Collusion Claims [VIDEO]

*Donald Trump is taking legal action against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and 26 other people and entities for falsely accusing him of Russian collusion.

The federal lawsuit was filed this week and accuses a wide cast of characters of conspiring to undermine his 2016 presidential campaign. Named in the lawsuit are FBI Director James Comey, retired British spy Christopher Steele and several of Clinton’s campaign advisers, CNN reports.

Clinton addressed Trump’s alleged ties to Russian in a 2017 interview with USA Today.

”There certainly was communication and there certainly was an understanding of some sort,” she said when asked Russia helped Trump win the election. “Because there’s no doubt in my mind that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wanted me to lose and wanted Trump to win. And there’s no doubt in my mind that there are a tangle of financial relationships between Trump and his operation with Russian money. And there’s no doubt in my mind that the Trump campaign and other associates have worked really hard to hide their connections with Russians.”

According to reports, the 108-page lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Thursday.

“Under the guise of ‘opposition research,’ ‘data analytics,’ and other political stratagems, the Defendants nefariously sought to sway the public’s trust,” says the lawsuit. “They worked together with a single, self-serving purpose: to vilify Donald J. Trump.”

“Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty. The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme—falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly sensitive data sources—are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison,” the suit reads.

Trump allegedly loss $24 million in legal fees and several business opportunities due to the Russian collusion claims, according to the lawsuit.

He is reportedly seeking $72 million in damages, according to CNBC.