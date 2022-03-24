Meet the Women of ‘The Order Project’ and AspireTV’s ‘Chaos to Calm’ [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with the queens of the organization – the women of The Order Project to dish about their AspireTV series “Chaos to Calm.”

Per press release, in Chaos to Calm, the Dallas-based home organization company. The Order Project’s Lauren Hill, Tneisha Brown, and Varatip (V) Johnson, work their magic turning clutter and chaos into calm, visually appealing and functional spaces. Each episode will tackle one client’s problem area in one day, with a dramatic makeover reveal at the end, complete with helpful tips and advice for viewers at home.

Celebrity guests this season include Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin as The Order Project helps tackle his fridge and pantry, as well as working with NBA star Thaddeus Young to help organize his massive sneaker collection.

EURweb’s Ny MaGee cough up with Lauren and Varatip to dish about The Order Project and how organization can lead to happiness. Check out our conversation via the clip below.

EUR-Chaos To Calm.mov from EURweb on Vimeo.