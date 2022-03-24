Thursday, March 24, 2022
Meet the Women of ‘The Order Project’ and AspireTV’s ‘Chaos to Calm’ [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
The Order Project’s Lauren Hill, Tneisha Brown and Varatip (V) Johnson
The Order Project's Lauren Hill, Tneisha Brown and Varatip (V) Johnson

*We caught up with the queens of the organization – the women of The Order Project to dish about their AspireTV series “Chaos to Calm.”

Per press release, in Chaos to Calm, the Dallas-based home organization company. The Order Project’s Lauren Hill, Tneisha Brown, and Varatip (V) Johnson, work their magic turning clutter and chaos into calm, visually appealing and functional spaces. Each episode will tackle one client’s problem area in one day, with a dramatic makeover reveal at the end, complete with helpful tips and advice for viewers at home. 

Celebrity guests this season include Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin as The Order Project helps tackle his fridge and pantry, as well as working with NBA star Thaddeus Young to help organize his massive sneaker collection.

EURweb’s Ny MaGee cough up with Lauren and Varatip to dish about The Order Project and how organization can lead to happiness. Check out our conversation via the clip below. 

EUR-Chaos To Calm.mov from EURweb on Vimeo.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

