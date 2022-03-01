Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Quincy Brown (Diddy’s Son) Calls Out JetBlue Pilot for ‘Dragging’ Him Off Plane | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
0

Quincy Brown
Quincy Brown (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

*Quincy Brown took to Instagram on Monday to share details about his encounter with a Jet Blue pilot who dragged him off a plane over a carry-on bag.

Brown, 30, who is the son of Diddy’s ex Kim Porter and singer Al. B Sure, said he was boarding the plane with his carry-on items on a Sunday flight from Los Angeles, California to Newark, New Jersey. The actor claims he was eventually ejected after a dispute over the size of his carry-on bag.

On Monday, a representative for the airline confirmed to RADAR that there was an incident involving Brown. 

“We take any allegation against our crewmembers seriously and we are investigating,” the rep told the outlet, adding, “The safety of our crewmembers and customers is our first priority.”

READ MORE: ‘Did You Wash Your Hands Today?’ Quincy Brown Serenades Us From Isolation (Watch)

 

Following the incident, Brown put the airline on blast. 

“I’m gonna keep this thing short…,” Brown’s message began. “The pilot put his hands on me.”

“My bag fits in my pocket damn near,” he explained saying that his assistant was carrying the bag to bring onboard. “They claimed it didn’t fit. My assistant had my bag. I was on the plane already. They wouldn’t let him bring it on. He gets on the plane, I let him know I need my bag. That’s not a bag to check. It has my [anxiety] medication, it has my personal, it has my jewelry, literally everything that has my personal belongings. Nothing is in my pocket,” he continued.

Brown explained that the pilot “looks at me and says, ‘You’re not taking this bag on the plane.’ I say, ‘Yes, I am.’ He said, ‘No, you’re not.'”

Brown said when he objected to that request he was grabbed by the pilot and dragged off the plane.

“That’s when I got my phone out, I didn’t knock him out, and everything was just uncalled for,” Brown said. “I ain’t never had no pilot put no hands on me. I don’t know what you went through before that. I don’t care, but the severity of me just trying to get my bag for personal belongings became a situation to where a pilot put his hands on me.”

Brown’s post includes a photo he took of the pilot during the encounter and he also included a screenshot of the man’s LinkedIn profile.

In his video, he noted that the other JetBlue employees who witnessed the incident were “nice” and “cool.”

Previous articleEUR VIDEO THROWBACK: Prince Recorded 'When Doves Cry' 2 Days After Losing Grammy to Michael Jackson
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

