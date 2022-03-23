Wednesday, March 23, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Comedy

A Guy Pulls Out A Gun At A Comedy Club … and Hugs Mike Tyson! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Mike Tyson - man with gun at comedy club (hugs mike)
A so far unknown man who pulled a gun at a comedy club on Sunset Blvd in Hollywood ended up hugging Mike Tyson

*A video obtained by @tmz_tv shows the moment a guy pulls a gun out in front of Mike Tyson and while most people would be terrified at that moment, the boxing legend didn’t seem startled at all! In fact, the chaotic moment ended with a hug…

It all happened at a small comedy show Tuesday night on a rooftop bar in Hollywood, and Mike was in attendance with a few friends, a source shared with TMZ. The show was reportedly interrupted by a random guy who approached Mike and attempted to chat him up, completely disrupting a comedian’s set.

Later into the clip, things start to go left as someone tries to get the guy to leave. An eyewitness told the news site that the man was actually challenging Mike to a fight… suggesting he wanted to elevate his “status.” Mike kept his cool while one person tried to escort the guy out. However, that’s when the gun was pulled, shocking everyone except the boxing champ. Thankfully, the guy didn’t shoot and put his gun away. However, he still was bold enough to talk to Mike again and asked him not to call the cops, TMZ reports. Mike, who was still sitting comfortably in his seat despite all the commotion, made the guy speak to him and even embraced him with a hug once he was done talking.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Liquor Store Owner Reports Robbery, Gets Jaw Broken by Cop [VIDEO]

That was truly sickening and saddening. 🙁

Previous articleRepublicans Greet A Historic Supreme Court Nomination with A Political Circus | VIDEO
Next articleBravo Announces Spinoff for ‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger: ‘Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion’ [TEASER]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO