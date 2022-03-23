Wednesday, March 23, 2022
HomeNews
News

Black Liquor Store Owner Reports Robbery, Gets Jaw Broken by Cop [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*The owner of an Alabama liquor store is suing the city of Decatur after he was physically assaulted by law enforcement responding to his robbery call. 

Kevin Penn, who is Black, called police after tapping a shoplifter inside his liquor store. He held the suspect at gunpoint while waiting for officers to arrive. According to ABC 7, surveillance video shows Penn unloading his gun and setting the gun magazine down as cops approach.

Body camera video shows an officer walking past the suspect and telling Penn to put down his weapon. Penn replies, “I have a right to have my gun.” 

An officer identified as Justin Rippen, who is white, then punches Penn in his jaw and he is wrestled to the ground by officers and handcuffed. Penn was arrested and charged with obstructing a robbery investigation. He reportedly spent six weeks with his jaws wired shut.

He is now taking legal action over the March 2020 incident that left him with a broken jaw.

READ MORE: Black Man Paralyzed After Police Shoot Him While Getting Iced Tea Out of Car [VIDEO]

The suit alleges Penn’s encounter with police is an example of systematic use of “excessive force” by the Decatur Police Department that the city often ignores.

Here’s more from ABC 7:

The lawsuit alleges Penn’s constitutional rights were violated by illegal seizure, false arrest and excessive force, seeking money damages. The lawsuit alleges the city regularly receives complaints that officers “react with unjustifiable violence and false charges when a citizen speaks up or otherwise asserts his rights as an American citizen.” The suit also accuses officers of “using common charges like obstructing governmental operation, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest” against local citizens.

“It is well known in the Decatur legal community that Decatur officers frequently use these charges, commonly referred to as POP (p— off police) charges, without a legal basis,” the lawsuit states.

The misdemeanor charges against him are still pending.

Rippen wasn’t disciplined for using excessive force and the incident wasn’t investigated until the violent video became public three months after it happened, according to the report. 

Previous articlePusha T Slams McDonald’s in Arby’s Ad After Penning Iconic ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ Jingle [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO