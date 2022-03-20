Black Schoolgirl (Child Q) Strip-searched While on Period to Sue Met Police

*A Black schoolgirl is suing London’s Metropolitan Police Department after she was wrongfully apprehended and strip-searched while on her period back on December 3, 2020. While on her campus, the then-15-year-old student, known as Child Q, was accused of “smelling strongly of cannabis and possibly possessing drugs.”

The Metropolitan Police searched the teen’s bag and forced her to undergo a strip-search, without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was on her period. The teen was asked to remove her sanitary napkin (pad); and after being searched, no drugs were found and she was sent home by taxi. Since the incident, three police officers investigated for misconduct by the Independent Office for Police Conduct; and the Met Police have issued an apology. Now, the child’s family has lawyered up and is suing the Met Police, for the unjustified, racially-charged incident.

OTHER NNEWS ON EURWEB: AME Church Stops Retiree Payouts, Investigates Missing Funds

Chanel Dolcy — a solicitor at Bhatt Murphy specializing in police misconduct — is representing the teen and says, “Child Q has launched civil proceedings against the Metropolitan Police and relevant school. She seeks to hold both institutions to account including through cast-iron commitments to ensure this never happens again to any other child. The Metropolitan Police has seemed incapable of reform for generations, and it is difficult to say that will ever change. Nevertheless, this is a pivotal time for the Metropolitan Police as it awaits the appointment of a new Commissioner.” Apparently, the Met’s outgoing commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick, was forced to resign last month after a series of scandals – including the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: James Brown: Prosecutors Agreed to Examine Singer’s ‘Suspicious’ Death – They Didn’t | PhotosVideos