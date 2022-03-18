Friday, March 18, 2022
Otis Redding Foundation to Honor R&B Legend with Arts Center

By Fisher Jack
Otis Redding (Getty)

*The Otis Redding Foundation has unveiled plans to honor the legendary singer by building a performing arts center.

Otis Redding Center for the Arts and Amphitheater will occupy a 9,000-square-foot space. The outdoor amphitheater will also serve as a gathering space. The center is to foster innovation with a focus on empowering the youth through music. Otis Redding transformed the world of music through his, so this is only a continuation of what he started. Otis is remembered for his hits such as “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay” and “Try a Little Tenderness.”

A Georgia native, the singer also offered scholarships and monetary support for less privileged children. Unfortunately, his useful life was fatally ended in a plane crash in 1967.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: RADIOSCOPE REWIND: LL Cool J Explains True Story Behind ‘Jingling Baby’ and More in Classic 1989 Interview | LISTEN

Based in Macon, the center will also provide platform for other forms of creative expression and host studios and art labs for students to research various aspects of production. It is also meant to inspire generations of artists to be like Otis when it comes to giving back to the community.

“There is no better place to be located, where musicians like a young Otis Redding, Little Richard, and Lena Horne started right here,” said Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller at the March 1 announcement.

Otis Redding Foundation was founded 15 years ago by his wife, Zelma. She aimed to continue her husband’s philanthropic efforts. She now says the art center will be part of this effort to uplift the youth.

“Educating children through music was a dream of my husband’s,” she made it clear in a statement. “He would have been proud of the Foundation’s programs that emphasize creativity and inspiration.”

She will donate $1 million for the project. Other donations will come from Knight Foundation and the Griffith Foundation.

“I truly believe that making sure all children have equal access to share and build their musical and artistic strengths will help them become well-rounded students, thus making the future of our community brighter,” said Benjy Griffith, founder of the Griffith Foundation. “The Otis Redding Center for the Arts will most definitely assist with that crucial access to arts education.”

Fisher Jack

