LaMont ‘ShowBoat’ Robinson: It’s Time for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Change its Name!

*(Detroit, MI) – Legendary country music icon Dolly Parton recently announced that she was bowing out of consideration to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying that:

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

LaMont “ShowBoat” Robinson, founder of the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame responded to this recent news, from his office in Detroit, MI. He understands and honors Ms. Parton, for not accepting the nomination to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Robinson went on to say that she has never recorded a rock and roll record, so why would the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame even consider her or any other artists or group that is not a part of the Rock genre. Robinson noted that the last time he checked, the name on the building says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the words out front in big bold red letters reading: “LONG LIVE ROCK.”

Robinson added: “I wish that other artists would follow Mrs. Parton’s lead and stay true to their music genre. In the beginning, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was true to its name, but now they are playing the numbers and popularity game by inducting any genre of music, just to stay relevant with the times. For instance, I didn’t know of any rock and roll records from the likes of “The Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin or “The King of the Blues” B.B. King. They belong in the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame or any of the various Blues hall of fame that exists. Many genres such as Jazz, Hip-Hop, Rap, Soul, R&B, Bluegrass, Blues, Country, and Gospel, have their own Halls that cater to the artists within that particular genre.”

Robinson said he has some good and strong advice for the Rock Hall: “They should change their name from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to the National Music Hall of Fame, and then they can induct all kinds of music genres.”