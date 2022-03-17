Jody Watley to Receive Her First Honorary Doctorate from T.I.U.A. School of Business

*On Saturday, March 26, 2022, iconic singer-songwriter-businesswoman Jody Watley is set to receive her first “Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy” from T.I.U.A School of Business. The honorary degree recognizes successful leaders in entrepreneurship.

Ms. Watley will accept the honorary doctorate on March 26th at 2 pm EST, virtually.

TIUA School of Business offers the Entrepreneur Honor’s Program for entrepreneurs who have shown leadership and integrity in the world of business. TIUA School of Business is a member of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

TIUA School of Business has also been awarded the Outstanding Presidential Gold Award from President Joe Biden. The Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration (Hon. Ph.D.) award conferred by TIUA School of Business is an Honor, which acknowledges and appreciates outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to their community, at both national and international levels, and to a specialized field of knowledge and competency in business and entrepreneurship.

“I am extremely honored to receive this recognition from the TIUA School of Business,” says the iconic singer. “I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented individuals who have also received this distinction over the years.”

“Ms. Watley’s commitment to higher education and excellence is evident both in her philanthropic endeavors and business acumen,” Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Chancellor of T.I.U.A. School of Business said. “TIUA School of Business is privileged to bestow an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy upon such a deserving and wonderful individual,” Mohair said.

Jody Watley is a celebrated singer-songwriter-entrepreneur, GRAMMY-winning trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style. As a solo artist, the ageless pop and R&B singer has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles, Gold and Platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement and 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award.

In 2018, she is listed in Billboard as one of the Top 60 Hot 100 Female Artists of All Time and Top 25 Dance Artists of All Time. Her nominations range from the Grammys, American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards, in addition to receiving recognition for her activism related to LGBTQ rights and working with various organizations to promote HIV awareness to underserved communities.

Her blockbuster hits include “Looking for a New Love,” “Still a Thrill,” “Some Kind of Lover,” “Real Love,” “Friends,” “I Want You,” and many more.

Jody Watley is the first black woman and artist to release a million selling fitness video “Dance to Fitness.” In 1990, she has the distinction of being one of the first independently released artists and women in music when forming her boutique label Avitone Recordings in 1995 with a mantra of “Fueling Quality Music.” Watley is the founder of JodyWatleyShop.com. In 2000, she launched a signature line of luxury soy candles and other products promoting wellness and self-care.

In 2020, Ms. Watley was named the first Ambassador of The National Museum of African American Music.

The cultural music iconic singer in Pop/Soul/R&B is one of the architects of 21st century pop and continues to amass chart-toppers!

About TIUA

source: The BNM Publicity Group