Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Legendary Melba Moore is ‘So In Love’ with Her New Music | LISTEN-to-Podcast

By DesiV
*On  this episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast, Melba Moore discusses:

  • New song, “So In Love,” from her upcoming “Imagine” album, which is slated for release in April 2022.
  • New music on her daughter’s independent record label.
  • Becoming an “Auntie” to younger audiences thanks to DJ’s such as D-Nice.
  • Legendary recording and stage career:
    • Released over 20 albums since 1970 and earned several R&B top ten hits and two #1 R&B singles.
    • In 1968, she joined the Broadway play “Hair” and became the first African American woman to replace a white actress (Diane Keaton) on Broadway.
    • In 1970, she won a Tony Award for starring in “Purlie.”
    • Her version of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was named the second official “Black National Anthem” in 2017.
    • Her connection with Aretha Franklin’s family and recording Franklin’s version of “Lean On Me.”
    • She almost lost it all during her 1991 divorce from her husband, who was also her manager.
  • Melba was also  a civil and equal rights activist, who marched with Coretta Scott King and Rev. Jesse Jackson. Additionally, she worked closely with the National Council of Negro Women and the National Political Congress of Black Women.
  • In August 2022, she is scheduled  to  receive a special acknowledgement from President Joe Biden.

For more on Melba Moore, go to her Instagram @melba1moore.

For more on Underground Magnolia Podcast and to listen to more episodes hosted by award-winning journalist Desiréia Valteau, go here.

To be featured on the podcast, send an email to [email protected].

DesiV

