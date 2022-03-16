Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Kris Jenner Warns ‘Never Go Against The Family’ in New Trailer for ‘The Kardashians’

By Ny MaGee
Kris Jenner Warns 'Never Go Against The Family' in New Trailer for 'The Kardashians'
Kris Jenner / Getty

*A new teaser has dropped for “The Kardashians” on Hulu, which is set to premiere on April 14th.

In the clip, Kris Jenner is chatting with daughter Khloe and Scott Disick, Kourtney’s baby daddy, when she tells them, “Never go against the family.” While the show was filmed months ago, fans are convinced Kris was issuing the warning to Kanye West amid his post-marital drama with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Elsewhere in the clip, Kim says…“We have all of the time and resources to burn them all to the f***ing ground.” It’s unclear who she’s referring to. 

Watch the new teaser via the Instagram video below.

Kardashian fans assume the family is referring to Kanye, who has been airing out his grievances on social media about his ex-wife. Most recently, Ye claims Kim is withholding their four children from him, and that she refuses to allow the kids to attend live performances by his Sunday Service cult. 

Ye recently took to Instagram and shared a photo of the three lapel pins on daughter North West’s backpack. Two were shaped like Kim and Kanye while the third was a green alien. The rapper captioned his post, “This was on my daughters backpack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week. This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost. As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

Kim commented under the post, “please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

 

Ye responded with a new caption, writing: “This is the post I was bashed for. Tell me how to be the best dad when the mom is trying to s**t on you after not letting you see your kids And I love how I have no celebrity ‘friends’ that will speak up on my behalf YALL just watching OK cool.”

Meanwhile, Ye’s celebrity friends refuse to speak out and publicly support him because they most likely warned him years ago not to marry Kim because it would end in disaster. West is out here looking real foolish as Kim uses her alleged new boytoy Pete Davidson to trigger him and emotionally manipulate him publicly.

Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

